Did you think all of the “golden showers” controversy was over? No freaking way, and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is here to remind you, just in case you forgot about the allegations that Trump paid Russian prostitutes to urinate on each other. U.S. intelligence has been feverishly working to substantiate the Russia-Trump dossier, which was complied by former British spy Christopher Steele. It’s understood that the dossier contains many potentially damning portions, but of course, everyone has focused on the pee.

On Thursday, Waters appeared on MSNBC to speak with Ali Velshi, who quizzed her on whether she believed the dossier’s contents. Waters did not provide any evidence in her answer but claimed that a mysterious “they” have declared that the “sex actions” part is absolutely true:

“I think it should be taken a look at. I think they should really read it, understand it, analyze it and determine what’s fact and what may not be fact …. We already know that the part about the coverage that they have on him with sex actions is supposed to be true. They’ve said it’s absolutely true. Some other things that kind of allude to — I think he should go into that dossier and see what’s there.”

Velshi pressed Waters and reminded her that “unless you have information we don’t have, that’s an allegation.” She didn’t seem concerned:

“You understand that I am saying the investigations must be done, the drilling down must be done. We must get to the facts of what it has been about. I don’t think you can do the impeachment just because I think or others think. But I think if we do the investigations, that we will find the connections and I do think that impeachment will be necessary.”

In early February, U.S. investigators revealed that they had corroborated “some” information within the dossier, but details were not forthcoming on which parts were definitively true. By providing no evidence on the matter, Waters opens herself up to the same criticism that was made against Trump when he baselessly accused Obama of wiretapping the Trump Tower phones.

It’s a touchy subject. Waters isn’t highlighting parts of the dossier that could really cause Trump some trouble (other than the blackmail aspect); she’s talking about golden showers. Yet if one assumes that this part is true, then the door opens to more conclusions being drawn. However, Waters is a high-ranking member of Congress, so one would hope she’s actually got some proof to back up her statements.

Once again … Trump is gonna be so mad about this.

