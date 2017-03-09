Are Anti-Protest Bills Legal?

Mitch McConnell Sees No Point In Pretending That Mexico Will Pay For Trump’s Wall: ‘Uh, No’

News Writer
03.09.17

Getty Image

Throughout his campaign and following his inauguration, Donald Trump has insisted that Mexico will pay for the wall that will line the southern U.S. border. However, Senator Mitch McConnell isn’t convinced. When Politico asked the Senate Majority Leader if he truly believed that Mexico would foot the bill, he responded by saying “Uh, no.”

McConnell’s blunt statement comes as a surprise, since the GOP hasn’t wavered much from Trump on the issue of who will pay. The reported $15 billion price tag seems to be detractors’ main gripe, along with the inevitability of a strained relationship with Mexico. However, McConnell is in favor of border security, just not to the extent Trump wants:

“I’m in favor of border security. There are some places along the border where that’s probably not the best way to secure the border. But I think [Homeland Security Secretary] Gen. John Kelly knows what he’s doing .. and my suspicion is we’ll take his advice.”

The border wall was a keystone of Trump’s campaign, but it remains to be seen who’s paying for the structure and whether Mexico’s pushback includes a refusal to pay back the cost, as Trump believes they will do. But Trump is already cutting agencies’ budgets to fund the wall, so the American taxpayers will feel the crunch no matter what.

(Via Politico)

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONMexicomitch mcconnell
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP