Fox News

Meghan McCain, the eldest daughter of Arizona Senator John McCain, has announced she is leaving Fox News after serving several years as a host and contributor to the network.

“I’m so thankful to Fox News for the chance to be on ‘Outnumbered,’ but I’m leaving to focus on other things,” McCain said in a statement. “I have no doubt the show will continue to do well and wish all my friends and colleagues at the network nothing but success.”

Fox News released a statement of its own that said it wished McCain luck with future endeavors, so it appears that the split is amicable.

In July, John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer. At the time, Meghan wrote on Twitter about how the news had affected her and her family. “My grandmother, mother, brothers, sister and I have all endured the shock of the news, and now we live with the anxiety about what comes next,” she said.

McCain has moved around a lot during her media career after getting her start by being related to a presidential candidate and blogging from the campaign trail. From there, she’s written for outlets that span the ideological spectrum as well as authoring two books, including one with comedian Michael Ian Black.

(Via Variety)