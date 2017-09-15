Meghan McCain Announces Her Surprise Departure From Fox News

#Fox News
09.15.17 1 hour ago

Fox News

Meghan McCain, the eldest daughter of Arizona Senator John McCain, has announced she is leaving Fox News after serving several years as a host and contributor to the network.

“I’m so thankful to Fox News for the chance to be on ‘Outnumbered,’ but I’m leaving to focus on other things,” McCain said in a statement. “I have no doubt the show will continue to do well and wish all my friends and colleagues at the network nothing but success.”

Fox News released a statement of its own that said it wished McCain luck with future endeavors, so it appears that the split is amicable.

In July, John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer. At the time, Meghan wrote on Twitter about how the news had affected her and her family. “My grandmother, mother, brothers, sister and I have all endured the shock of the news, and now we live with the anxiety about what comes next,” she said.

McCain has moved around a lot during her media career after getting her start by being related to a presidential candidate and blogging from the campaign trail. From there, she’s written for outlets that span the ideological spectrum as well as authoring two books, including one with comedian Michael Ian Black.

(Via Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fox News
TAGSFOX NEWSjohn mccainMeghan McCain

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 hours ago
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP