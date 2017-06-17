An NBC-Owned Station In Newtown Will Not Air Megyn Kelly’s Controversial Interview With Alex Jones

06.17.17 2 hours ago

NBC

NBC still hasn’t found any easy way out of the pickle it got into with Megyn Kelly’s interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The Infowars founder is one of the most visible proponents of the theory that the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting is a hoax. While the network hasn’t yanked the interview yet—even though it’s losing advertisers—Sandy Hook parents are threatening to sue, Jones is threatening to release his own cut of the interview, and there’s apparently a leaked version already floating around the internet. But the NBC-owned Newtown station WVIT has taken an official position on the matter and will not be airing the interview out of consideration for the families whose children died in the massacre.

Since Jones began peddling the hoax narrative, Sandy Hook parents have been put through the emotional ringer. He’s accused them of being government-paid actors performing their grief for the benefit of a gun control conspiracy. As the hoax gained more believers, grieving Sandy Hook parents have received death threats and wild accusations of selling their children into trafficking rings to hide the truth that they are actually alive. Mother Nelba Márquez-Greene, whose daughter Ana Grace was one of the children killed, has blasted Megyn Kelly for giving Jones’ a broader platform, and has tried to express on Twitter the toll the conspiracy theory has taken on parents already coping with an unimaginable loss.

Around The Web

TAGSALEX JONESmegyn kellyNBCNEWTOWNSANDY HOOKSunday Night With Megyn Kelly

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 2 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 2 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 4 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP