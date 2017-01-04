Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Tuesday, cable news junkies learned that Megyn Kelly will soon depart Fox News for NBC, where she’ll play a “triple role” that includes a daytime talk show and a Sunday news magazine. The news was somewhat surprising, given that Kelly’s talk of leaving Fox News had cooled after word of her $20 million salary package. Yet NBC came though with an offer that Kelly couldn’t refuse, and as it turns out, The Kelly File host found a reason besides money to jump networks.

In this clip, Kelly clearly feels a little conflicted (and nearly tears up) about leaving Fox News, where she served as an up-and-coming star for 12 years. She’s ready for a “new challenge,” and she pays lip service to her “tough decision” because she adores her show and staff. She does acknowledge those who “very rarely” call her out in a negative manner on Twitter. (FYI: Her Facebook fans had an absolute meltdown over the departure announcement.) But ultimately, Kelly desired a more “human connection” with her three children, which she feels will arrive with her new schedule. Makes sense.

Kelly rose to greater prominence over the past 18 months, but it hasn’t been without some conflict. She dealt with a bizarre Ted Nugent and a threatening Trump. She also reportedly fended off advances from Roger Ailes. The latter is long gone from Fox News, but regardless, Kelly feels that a clean slate will do her good. Her last day on Fox News shall be Friday.