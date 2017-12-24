Getty Image

The presence of the #SheKnew campaign targeting Meryl Streep has garnered attention and controversy since emerging. Two of the three “street artists” claiming responsibility for the pieces say they have conservative donors to thank for their existence.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with two-thirds of the trio behind the art. Unlike like their #SheKnew colleague Sabo (who has a history of controversial and heavily criticized projects), the duo are actively attempting to remain anonymous and shield their identity. According to the unnamed pair, they claim to have been financed by wealthy conservatives who pay them “$5,000-$20,000 per mission.” Sometimes the works would be completely the vision of the artist and for others grant approval is needed before proceeding.

The two told THR that the campaign is to be blamed on entertainment figures commenting on politics.

“They’ve injected themselves into politics so audiences can no longer suspend belief. They’re ruining Hollywood,” says one artist. “I love Streep, but she’s a weapon on the left, and we have to take out the left,” says another.

The identities of the donors serving as patrons for the work were not revealed by the unidentified artists. They say their payments are set up by intermediaries eliminating direct interactions with their financial backers. The campaign suggests that Meryl Streep was aware of sexual misconduct carried out by disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein. It’s a narrative Meryl Streep has emphatically denied.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)