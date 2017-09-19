Getty Image

Mexico City and the surrounding area were struck by an extremely strong earthquake on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, the “powerful” quake shook the city sometime in the afternoon, though details weren’t immediately available. Subsequent reports from the Los Angeles Times and BBC News indicated a variety of possible numbers on the Richter magnitude scale — including 6.8 and 7.1, respectively. The latter updated their initial post soon after, citing the U.S. Geological Survey’s indication that a 7.1 earthquake (officially now, according to the AP) hit southern Mexico and caused damage in the capital city.

Reporters on the scene posted photos of people gathering in the streets after the earthquake. Others not on location, like BuzzFeed’s Vera Bergengruen, cited information from family members in the area who “ran outside” the airport to escape possible injury from falling debris during the powerful event.

Another strong earthquake hits Mexico City, the anniversary of the 1985 quake – and 2 hours after an earthquake drill pic.twitter.com/WRQXv0ITgf — David Agren (@el_reportero) September 19, 2017

Center of Mexico City right now after 7.4 earthquake. Scary. Hope folks are ok. Video shot by a friend in DF pic.twitter.com/tlYtpEShcB — David Prager (@dlprager) September 19, 2017

NBC Los Angeles reported the quake was centered “east of the city in the state of Puebla.” They, BBC News and others also made note of the date’s significance, as 32 years prior a massive 8.0 earthquake (and several aftershocks) struck the city and the surround area. Over 5,000 people were killed during and after the 1985 quake.

Helmets of rescuers & policemen on a plaque in memory of the victims of the quake that in 1985 killed 10,000 people in Mexico City. #AFP pic.twitter.com/6XMncibjIs — AFPMexico (@AFPMexico) September 19, 2017

A 8.1 earthquake previously hit just off Mexico’s Pacific coast in early September, causing significant damage and a tsunami warning.