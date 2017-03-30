Getty Image

Back in February, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned from his position after it was discovered that he was vulnerable to Russian blackmail and lied to the FBI about discussing sanctions with Russian leaders, specifically Russian ambassador, Sergei Kislyak. In all of the investigations around President Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, Flynn’s name has been constantly in the mix. Now, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Flynn has offered to testify in the ongoing investigation in exchange for immunity.

According to the report, “he has made the offer to the FBI and the House and Senate intelligence committees though his lawyer but has so far found no takers.” The FBI is currently investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, so it is probably just a matter of time before Flynn’s testimony gets into the right hands. In a statement, Flynn’s counsel Robert Kelner claims that “General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit.”

A statement by counsel to General Flynn. pic.twitter.com/JQs90OI2OY — Robert Kelner (@robkelner) March 30, 2017

No word yet on whether or not Flynn plans on revealing specific information connected to Trump, but the fact that he is seeking immunity speaks volumes about his worries about the legality of his actions. Something tells me that he also regrets this speech he made about locking up Hillary Clinton. Hindsight is 20/20, right?

If you need your faith in karma renewed, here's Michael Flynn accusing Hillary of being a security risk and leading a LOCK HER UP chant. 💁 pic.twitter.com/3DjzHXceap — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 14, 2017

(Via WSJ)