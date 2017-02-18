Vice President Mike Pence attempted to calm any fears with allies and set a tone for United States foreign policy during the Munich security summit. Pence met with world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, sharing a sentiment that stands in slight contrast to what President Trump had said during his campaign according to CNN:
“Know this: the United States will continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common ground, which as you know, President Trump believes can be found,” Pence said during remarks at the Munich Security Conference, the first major foreign policy address of the Trump administration.
