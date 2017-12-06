A California Wildfire Is Burning Through Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch’s $30 Million Bel Air Estate

News & Culture Writer
12.06.17

As Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti declared a state of emergency due to the fast-moving Skirball fire that began blaze through the outskirts of the city just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, many multimillion dollar estates in the surrounding neighborhoods of Bel Air, Brentwood, and Mandeville Canyon, home to the Hollywood elite, are in the path of the fire. Even Rupert Murdoch’s Moraga Estate vineyard is not immune to the flames, which NBC 4 in Los Angeles reported was being consumed in the 125 acre brush fire. The $30 million estate owned by the 21st Century Fox mogul is just on the other side of the 405 freeway, which was also closed in both directions Wednesday morning.

In addition to Murdoch's home, other high-profile celebrities living in the affected area include Gwyneth Paltrow, Scrubs showrunner Bill Lawrence, Ari Emanuel, Dr. Dre, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The wildfires are also putting the infamous Getty Center is jeopardy, which was closed on Wednesday, along with UCLA's campus where the flames are also threatening to spread.

In addition to Murdoch’s home, other high-profile celebrities living in the affected area include Gwyneth Paltrow, Scrubs showrunner Bill Lawrence, Ari Emanuel, Dr. Dre, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The wildfires are also putting the infamous Getty Center is jeopardy, which was closed on Wednesday, along with UCLA’s campus where the flames are also threatening to spread.

(Via Hollywood Reporter, NBC 4 Los Angeles)

