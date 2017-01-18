Zuckerberg For President?

The U.S. Government Has Sued America’s Largest Student Loan Company For Fraud And Incompetence

01.18.17 5 mins ago

Shutterstock

Nobody likes their student loan provider. It’s just a fact of life. Even the nicest provider sends you a monthly reminder that you will be paying for college until probably the end of your natural life span. So a wave of schadenfreude has blown across the country as one of the pieces of the former Sallie Mae, Navient, is being hauled into court over some fairly extensive allegations.

According to Buzzfeed, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is suing Navient over allegations the company misled consumers, denied them lower repayment rates in favor of the company’s profits, and botched payment processing. Navient owns almost a quarter of the student loans in the US, meaning one in four of Americans with student loans are affected by the suit.

Navient is what’s called a “student loan servicer.” As the government isn’t equipped to follow up on the loans it issues, it contracts the work out to companies like Navient, which processes the loan payments and guides students through the loan system. So, in short, the CFPB is accusing Navient of not doing the job the government paid it to do. The bureau is looking for financial relief for student loan holders, which could potentially cost the company billions.

The core allegation is that Navient pushed students away from income-based repayment plans and towards “forbearance,” where loanholders temporarily stop making payments while interest collects. Forbearance saved Navient time and paperwork, but increased the total debt for students. It also stands accused of damaging the credit of individuals who have their loans discharged, which commonly include veterans, and deliberating misprocessing payments.

If Navient is hoping Trump will save the company, he likely won’t. In addition to the CFPB lawsuit, the Illinois and Washington state attorney general’s offices have both filed suit against the company. One way or the other, Navient appears to be headed to court.

(Via Buzzfeed & CNN Money)

TAGSLAWSUITSSTUDENT LOANS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP