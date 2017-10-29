Two Navy SEALs Are Under Suspicion For The Strangling Death Of A Green Beret In Mali

News Editor
10.29.17

Getty Image

While the investigation continues into the ambush in Niger (that killed 4 U.S. soldiers, 2 of them Green Berets), officials have also been probing the death of another Green Beret. The New York Times reports results from a probe into Staff Sgt. Logan J. Melgar’s death, which has been ruled a homicide, in Mali this June. Military officials have concluded that Melgar died by strangulation, and two unidentified Navy SEALs have been placed under suspicion.

The circumstances of Melgar’s death have been under wraps for months (due to the ongoing investigation by NCIS), but the two SEALs in question were quickly placed on leave following the incident. Further, their status has shifted throughout the probe from “witnesses” to “persons of interest” with the two now formally becoming suspects.

The 34-year-old Melgar had served through two Afghanistan tours before being deployed to Mali to assist with counterterrorism missions. His body was discovered within embassy housing (where he stayed with other Special Ops forces), and his death was immediately considered to be suspicious:

The soldier’s superiors in Stuttgart, Germany, almost immediately suspected foul play, and dispatched an investigating officer to the scene within 24 hours, military officials said. Agents from the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command spent months on the case before handing it off last month to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Although details released by military officials remain scarce, the NY Times notes that the “uncertainty” surrounding the homicide has led to much speculation among fellow Green Berets and their surrounding community. Some wonder whether a personal dispute escalated and went “horribly wrong,” while others wonder whether Melgar discovered something such as “some illicit activity the SEALs were involved in,” and the suspects may have wanted to guarantee that he’d never talk. No doubt, we’ll hear more about this case as more details become available.

(Via New York Times)

Around The Web

TAGSMILITARYMURDERNAVYnavy seals

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP