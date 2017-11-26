Getty Image

One month after Naya Rivera called off her divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey, the former Glee star has been arrested in West Virginia for alleged domestic battery. The incident occurred on Saturday night before police arrived at a Chesapeake home, where the couple was visiting Dorsey’s family over the holiday weekend. Rivera was arrested following the law enforcement’s viewing of cell phone video footage (recorded by Dorsey) that reportedly showed Rivera hitting him “in the head and on the bottom lip” while they took a walk with their 2-year-old son, according to CNN:

[Rivera] was arraigned at the Kanawha County Magistrate Court and released on bond after a brief court appearance, court records show. During a brief court appearance, Rivera said she plans to hire an attorney. Domestic battery carries a maximum of a year in prison and a fine of up to $500, court records show.

Rivera and Dorsey, who initially dated in 2010, publicly split but rekindled their relationship and married in July 2014, three months after the actress ended her engagement to Big Sean. After two years of marriage, Rivera and Dorsey agreed to divorce but pulled the filing in October 2017 while citing a desire to “make it work for the sake of their son.”

Courtesy of local CNN/ABC affiliate WCHS, here’s a brief clip of Rivera being formally charged at her arraignment.

