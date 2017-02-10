It’s the kind of regulation that has an impact on every single American, as well as the kind you’d imagine everyone would be in favor of. For more than a century, the government apparatus that regulates food safety has served as a watchdog, protecting consumers from both fraud and food poisoning. Not to mention setting everyone straight on the benefits of drinking camel’s milk. Still, there are those that oppose these ideas as over-regulation, unnecessary taxation, and a burden on small businesses.
U.S.-backed food regulations go back to the mid-1800s, but the first sweeping legislation was courtesy of President Theodore Roosevelt who passed the Pure Food and Drug Act and the Meat Inspection Act on the same day in 1906. These were meant to safeguard both public health and push back against consumer fraud, and 21 years later, that mandate was used to form The Food, Drug, and Insecticide Administration, which became the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1930.
Eight years later, The Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) was passed, which replaced the Pure Food and Drug Act, setting the modern standard for food regulation. It’s still in effect today and is regularly amended so it can maintain its relevance in an ever-changing industry. But with the incoming administration taking shape, many of these regulatory commissions are already in the crosshairs of lawmakers. While the current regulations for food safety in the U.S. are far from ideal, with food-borne illness still a factor today, the idea of eroding these practices instead of finding ways to improve them seems counterintuitive.
Regardless, agencies designed to protect the consumer are under fire, and to get a better understanding of what we may be in for, here’s a look at what it might mean for the future.
Every day it gets worse.
Regardless of how this will affect Americans who want to eat food (probably most of you), guess where you won’t be able to export any food or drug products anymore? ANYWHERE IN THE DEVELOPED WORLD.
I’m the QA Manager for a global food brand. The industry IS over regulated with a new set of standards coming out nearly every 3-4 years. My opinion is that most of the changes are redundant and irrelevant but time-consumer barriers. The real end result being that only major global brands can survive (the FSSC requirement from 2011 can cost businesses hundreds of thousands of dollars to implement not counting the additional employees needed) as most smaller companies can’t afford to complete. Just two years after that was a requirement, the government passed the FSMA laws which doesn’t add any additional layer of safety. Trust me, you want production facilities with their eyes on production, not doing paperwork. Most plants, unless you produce allergens, shouldn’t be affected by most of the new regulations, but the way the government sees it, there should be blanket regulations regardless- obviously they don’t have a fucking clue what they’re doing when they pass food safety laws.
And if anyone thinks that the government has been cutting funds for food inspections, that is utter BS. I suspect the entire reason that the FSMA laws were passed was because it specifically created jobs for thousands of new inspectors for the FDA. and it is the FDA, not the USDA, that has the most power in regulations and inspections.