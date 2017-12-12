Getty Image

A lawsuit against NFL Enterprises in Los Angeles Superior Court accuses several current and former NFL Network personalities, along with former executive producer Eric Weinberger, of sexual harassment. According to Bloomberg, the allegations come via Jami Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist at the network.

The list of accused features a laundry list of former players, including Marshall Faulk, Donovan McNabb, and Warren Sapp.

BREAKING: Ex @nflnetwork employee alleges sex harassment against former executive, current/former talent, including Marshall Faulk, Warren Sapp, Donovan McNabb, Ike Taylor, Heath Evans, @Ericweinberger, who now runs @BillSimmons’ The Ringer #Sportsbiz — Scott Soshnick (@soshnick) December 12, 2017

The network announced via a statement that Faulk, Taylor, and Evans have all been suspended as an investigation takes place. Neither Sapp nor McNabb are currently employed by the network, and as Soshnick mentions in his first tweet, Weinberger left the network to serve as the president of Bill Simmons Media Group.