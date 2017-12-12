A Number Of Current And Former NFL Network Employees Are Being Accused Of Sexual Harassment

12.11.17

A lawsuit against NFL Enterprises in Los Angeles Superior Court accuses several current and former NFL Network personalities, along with former executive producer Eric Weinberger, of sexual harassment. According to Bloomberg, the allegations come via Jami Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist at the network.

The list of accused features a laundry list of former players, including Marshall Faulk, Donovan McNabb, and Warren Sapp.

The network announced via a statement that Faulk, Taylor, and Evans have all been suspended as an investigation takes place. Neither Sapp nor McNabb are currently employed by the network, and as Soshnick mentions in his first tweet, Weinberger left the network to serve as the president of Bill Simmons Media Group.

