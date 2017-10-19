Nikki Haley Labels Russian Interference In The U.S. Election As ‘Warfare’

#Russia
10.19.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Despite the preponderance of evidence supplied by the U.S. intelligence community, the Trump administration isn’t keen on speaking out against Russia and its interference in the 2016 election. Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nation, doesn’t toe the company line in this regard. For months, Haley has publicly said that Russia can’t be trusted and that the vulnerabilities Russia exposed cannot go ignored. On Thursday, Haley took it a step further and said Russian cyberattacks were “warfare.”

Appearing on a panel with former Secretaries of State Madeline Albright and Condoleezza Rice, Haley touched upon fake social media accounts and how misinformation spreads:

“When a country can come interfere in another country’s elections, that is warfare. It really is because you’re making sure the democracy shifts from what the people want to giving out that misinformation. And we didn’t just see it here. … They are doing this everywhere and this is their new weapon of choice.”

The comments echoed similar ones Haley made over the summer where she said Russia was sowing chaos in multiple countries with its actions. “The Russians, God bless them, they’re asking why are Americans anti-Russian? And why have we done sanctions? Well don’t interfere in our elections and we won’t be anti-Russian,” she added.

Haley added that the public sector and platforms like Facebook and Twitter need to work together to stop fake Russian accounts as part of wider efforts to hold Russia accountable.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia
TAGScyber attacknikki haleyRUSSIAunited nations

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP