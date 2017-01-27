Getty Image

On Friday, incoming United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley gave a fiery yet simple warning to those that do not support the U.S. in the U.N., saying the U.S. is “taking names.” Her comments arrive after Donald Trump criticized the U.N., and Republican lawmakers have threatened to defund the organization over a resolution that condemned Israeli settlements.

Haley has been critical of the organization, even criticizing it during her Senate confirmation hearing. And now she is looking to powerfully position U.S. interests with this stern lecture. In essence, she said if you’re not with the U.S., you’re against it:

“You’re going to see a change in the way we do business. Our goal with the administration is to show value at the U.N., and the way we’ll show value is to show our strength, show our voice, have the backs of our allies and make sure our allies have our back as well … For those who don’t have our back. We’re taking names; we will make points to respond to that accordingly.”

She didn’t offer a follow-up or take any questions, but Haley’s in line with Trump’s goal of asserting U.S. dominance, and challenging the U.N. would be a first step. The New York Times obtained a draft executive order, which showed that the U.S. is looking at cutting 40 percent of its funding for the U.N., which could be a devastating blow. Haley has also emphasized her view that the U.N. needs be fine tuned:

“This is a time of strength, this is a time of action, this is a time of getting things done … Everything that’s working we’re going to make it better. Everything that’s not working we’re going to try and fix. And anything that seems to be obsolete and not necessary we’re going to do away with.”

Trump has lamented how little the U.N. gives back compared to what the U.S. is putting in. Haley’s comments further show that he means business.

(Via The New York Times)