If things with North Korea weren’t tense enough, it seems that Kim Jong Un is reportedly having his elite hacking groups target banks around the world. According to CNN, it is an effort by the nation to help fund their nuclear efforts and at least 18 banks around the globe have been hit. The group, codenamed “Lazarus,” has been linked to several intrusions at banks around the globe and is the reportedly the same group connected to attacks against South Korea’s banks and broadcasters in 2013 and the Sony hack in 2014:

Banks and security researchers have previously identified four similar cyber-heists attempted on financial institutions in Bangladesh, Ecuador, the Philippines and Vietnam.

But researchers at Kaspersky now say the same hacking operation — known as “Lazarus” — also attacked financial institutions in Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Gabon, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Kenya, Malaysia, Nigeria, Poland, Taiwan, Thailand, and Uruguay.

To hide their location, hackers typically launch cyberattacks from computer servers far from home. According to Kaspersky, the Lazarus hackers carefully routed their signal through France, South Korea and Taiwan to setup that attack server. But there was apparently one mistake spotted by Kaspersky: A connection that briefly came from North Korea.