The NSA Contractor Who Shared Election Hack Documents Is The First To Be Charged For Leaking Under Trump

#NSA
Managing Editor, Trending
06.06.17 10 Comments

Getty Image

Reality Leigh Winner, an NSA contractor with the Pluribus International Corporation, will become the first person charged for leaking classified documents under President Trump. Winner is charged with sharing classified documents pertaining to the 2016 election hack with The Intercept — with information published earlier Monday by the organization. Winner was arrested on Saturday by law enforcement according to a statement from the Justice Department, earning praise from Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein on the operation:

“Exceptional law enforcement efforts allowed us quickly to identify and arrest the defendant…Releasing classified material without authorization threatens our nation’s security and undermines public faith in government. People who are trusted with classified information and pledge to protect it must be held accountable when they violate that obligation.”

Winner had been employed at a U.S. intelligence facility in Georgia since February, accessing and printing off the materials in question on May 9th according to the statement. The FBI obtained a warrant after identifying Winner as their suspect, admitting to agents executing the warrant that she had printed the classified intelligence report.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NSA
TAGSdonald trumpFBIleaksNSARUSSIA

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 5 days ago
Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

05.31.17 6 days ago
LA Rapper G Perico Is The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

LA Rapper G Perico Is The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

05.31.17 6 days ago
Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Captures The Excitement Of Impossible Love

Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Captures The Excitement Of Impossible Love

05.26.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP