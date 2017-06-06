Getty Image

Reality Leigh Winner, an NSA contractor with the Pluribus International Corporation, will become the first person charged for leaking classified documents under President Trump. Winner is charged with sharing classified documents pertaining to the 2016 election hack with The Intercept — with information published earlier Monday by the organization. Winner was arrested on Saturday by law enforcement according to a statement from the Justice Department, earning praise from Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein on the operation:

“Exceptional law enforcement efforts allowed us quickly to identify and arrest the defendant…Releasing classified material without authorization threatens our nation’s security and undermines public faith in government. People who are trusted with classified information and pledge to protect it must be held accountable when they violate that obligation.”

According to the FBI, a news outlet contacted a govt agency on May 30, that agency told the FBI on June 1, and Winner was arrested June 3 — Mark Berman (@markberman) June 5, 2017

Winner had been employed at a U.S. intelligence facility in Georgia since February, accessing and printing off the materials in question on May 9th according to the statement. The FBI obtained a warrant after identifying Winner as their suspect, admitting to agents executing the warrant that she had printed the classified intelligence report.