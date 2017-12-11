On Monday morning, New York City’s transit system went into partial shutdown mode following breaking news (as reflected in this MSNBC clip) of an explosion at the Port Authority Bus Terminal near 42nd Street and 8th Avenue. ABC News quickly reported that the incident was due to a suspected pipe bomb detonated in a Metro Transit Authority passageway underneath the station, and the local ABC affiliate followed up with more details, including multiple people injured.

Details are continuing to spill forth now, including street closures around the station the evacuation of several lines.

Streets are being closed in the vicinity of the Port Authority. There are also the following subway disruptions: 1, 2, 3, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing Times Sq-42 St in both directions. A, C and E trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions. There is no 42 St shuttle service in both directions.

