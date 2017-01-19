Barack Obama's Greatest Accomplishments As President

President Obama Sends A Farewell Letter To America: ‘You Made Me A Better Man’

#Obama
01.19.17 56 mins ago

Getty Image

As you’re undoubtedly aware of by now, Thursday is President Obama’s last full day in office, and he’s putting a bow on the occasion with a reassuring letter for those who are sad to see him go. The lengthy note concludes the long goodbye from the past few weeks, which included a resounding farewell address that ended up drowning in Trump’s alleged “Golden Showers.”

In addition to a number of other “lasts,” Obama also delivered a final press conference where he tied up loose ends and defended his Chelsea Manning commutation. As for this traditional farewell letter, Obama took things to Facebook, as one does in the digital age. Will Trump tweet-storm his letter in the future? We’ll find out someday, but for now, Obama ends his eight years of service for thanking America for what it’s done for him:

I wanted to say one final thank you for the honor of serving as your 44th. Because all that I’ve learned in my time in office, I’ve learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.

Throughout these eight years, you have been the source of goodness, resilience, and hope from which I’ve pulled strength. I’ve seen neighbors and communities take care of each other during the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes. I have mourned with grieving families searching for answers — and found grace in a Charleston church.

I’ve taken heart from the hope of young graduates and our newest military officers. I’ve seen our scientists help a paralyzed man regain his sense of touch, and wounded warriors once given up for dead walk again. I’ve seen Americans whose lives have been saved because they finally have access to medical care, and families whose lives have been changed because their marriages are recognized as equal to our own. I’ve seen the youngest of children remind us through their actions and through their generosity of our obligations to care for refugees, or work for peace, and, above all, to look out for each other.

There’s more, of course, and Obama finishes by telling his party members — and the nation as a whole — to keep pushing for progress. He’s eager to find out what the future holds and even offers up a way to “keep in touch” (through the Barack Obama Foundation). Still, Obama promises to be “with you every step of the way,” and he sends a not-so-subtle message to his successor: “The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We the People.’ ‘We shall overcome.'”

For her part, FLOTUS Michelle Obama tweeted a photo and video of her final moments in the White House.

You can read Obama’s full farewell letter below.

(Via President Barack Obama on Facebook & ABC News)

TOPICS#Obama
TAGSObamaPRESIDENT OBAMA

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP