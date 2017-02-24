Obama just left a meeting off 5th Ave. Hundred outside cheering. pic.twitter.com/6oPC3yCEEX — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) February 24, 2017

Remember that Barack Obama guy? He was on that one episode of “Between Two Ferns,” and I think he was the 44th President of the United States of America. Yeah, that dude. He had a pretty stressful gig for eight years, plus another three years in the Senate, and now he’s out there living his best life.

Obama is tweeting dad jokes; hanging out, surfing, and wearing his hat backwards with billionaire Richard Branson somewhere in the Virgin Islands; and walking around New York City like he’s own the place. Except unlike his successor in the White House, who actually owns real estate in Manhattan, his presence is being greeted with people flipping the heck out.

Obama practically shut down a part of the city on Friday when he was spotted leaving a Fifth Avenue office building. Check out the reaction he received: