Trump's Childcare Policy Only Benefits The Ivankas Of The World

President Obama’s Former White House Photographer Continues Trolling Trump

News Writer
03.18.17

Getty Image

Photo-ops can be tricky, as choreographed moments of cohesion may come off as fake. And that seemed to be the case between President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose photo-ops on Friday were awkward, to say the least, with many accusing Trump of ignoring requests to shake hands with Merkel. After Trump spurned Merkel’s request for a handshake, things only got weirder when Trump made a joke at the duo’s joint press conference about his claims former President Obama wiretapped him, insinuating he did the same to Merkel. The incidents have gotten a lot of flack and photographer Pete Souza is rubbing it in more.

Souza was President Obama’s Chief Official White House Photographer, who cataloged nearly every moment of the former president’s tenure at the White House. Because of his extensive photo collection, he’s been able to pull out a few good ones from time to time, in a quest to throw subtle shade Trump. And he picked out a few to highlight Obama and Merkel’s warm relationship:

Around The Web

TAGSAngela MerkelBARACK OBAMAdonald trumpinstagramPete Souza
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 day ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 4 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP