Oliver Stone responded to claims made by former SAG president Melissa Gilbert that he sexually harassed her during an audition for The Doors in 1991, saying it was made clear it was a “raunchy” film before hand. Gilbert claimed the director used the audition to get back at her for allegedly embarrassing him in a “social situation,” leading to the audition that left her leaving in tears.

Stone insists the audition and movie set were a “safe environment” and that the scenes performed were from a script and not made up on the spot according to Deadline: