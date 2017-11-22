Oliver Stone responded to claims made by former SAG president Melissa Gilbert that he sexually harassed her during an audition for The Doors in 1991, saying it was made clear it was a “raunchy” film before hand. Gilbert claimed the director used the audition to get back at her for allegedly embarrassing him in a “social situation,” leading to the audition that left her leaving in tears.
Stone insists the audition and movie set were a “safe environment” and that the scenes performed were from a script and not made up on the spot according to Deadline:
“We auditioned dozens of actors for roles in The Doors and it was made clear from the outset that our film was going to be a raunchy, no-holds-barred rock ‘n’ roll movie,” Stone said in a statement sent to Deadline. “Anyone auditioning was told the scenes would be rehearsed and performed from a script, with my casting director, Risa Bramon Garcia, present throughout the process to ensure a safe environment for all actors who auditioned.”
