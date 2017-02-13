Almost 200,000 Residents Near The Tallest U.S. Dam Are Under Evacuation As A Spillway Failure Threat Remains

02.13.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

This Sunday evening video followed evacuation orders for residents near the Oroville Dam, the tallest such structure in the nation. Over the weekend, the situation grew ever more precarious due to heavy rainfalls. The State of California’s Department of Water Resources began evacuating low-lowing areas near the dam, and the order has grown from Oroville’s 16,000 residents to a much larger area. Currently, 180,000 residents remain evacuated.

The State of California stresses that the dam itself was never under danger of collapse. However, increased flow caused the main spillway to erode to the point where a massive hole (200 feet long and 30 feet deep) developed. For the first time ever, the dam’s auxiliary spillway was put into use on Saturday, which led to almost immediate erosion. As such, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office warned that uncontrollable flooding from Lake Oroville could occur, should the auxiliary spillway fail. The numbers remain grim:

TAGSCALIFORNIADISASTERSoroville dam

