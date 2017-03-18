Paris’ Orly Airport Was Evacuated After Security Kills A Suspected Terrorist Who Seized A Soldier’s Assault Rifle

03.18.17 41 mins ago

French security shot and killed a man at Paris’ Orly Airport in what authorities are treating as a possible terrorist incident. The suspect, who had been on a watch list of “watch-list of radicalized individuals” according to BBC News, was involved in an incident with police earlier in the morning before making his way to the airport and stealing an assault rifle from a guard to initiate the incident.

The shooting prompted a partial evacuation of the airport according to the New York Times, forcing flights to be diverted while police swept the terminal for any possible hazards connected to the would-be gunman. According to The Washington Post, the incident mirrored a February shooting at the Louvre where an Egyptian man was left “heavily wounded” after attacking Sentinel soldiers outside of the museum. Saturday’s incident featured a far deadlier conclusion:

The man, who was known to police and intelligence services, then proceeded to hijack a car at gunpoint in another nearby suburb, Le Roux added, before continuing on to Orly, where he grabbed an assault rifle from a security officer on duty. The Paris prosecutors’ office said its anti-terrorism section has taken over the investigation.

The stolen car was recovered near the airport, French authorities said.

At about 8:30 a.m., the man — whose identity has not been disclosed — then stole a FAMAS assault rifle from a heavily armed officer and hid in a shop in the airport’s south terminal, Interior Ministry officials said. Officers then fatally shot him.

Around The Web

TAGSOrly AirportPARISterrorism
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 day ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 4 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP