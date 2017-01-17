Maine Governor Paul LePage, who made headlines last year for referring to people of color as “the enemy,” is back with a new jaw-dropping installment. LePage takes issue with civil rights icon John Lewis’ criticism of Trump as not a “legitimate president.” LePage doesn’t fault Trump for trashing a legend as “all talk” (seemingly without realizing that Lewis was beaten by police during 1965’s Bloody Sunday in Selma), yet LePage thinks Lewis should sit down and crack a history book.
LePage also believes that Lewis owes Republican presidents a “simple thank you” as well. NBC News relays the admonishment, which LePage made to Maine’s WVOM radio:
“How about John Lewis last week — criticizing the president. You know, I will just say this: John Lewis ought to look at history. It was Abraham Lincoln who freed the slaves. It was Rutherford B. Hayes and Ulysses S. Grant who fought the Jim Crow laws. A simple thank you would suffice.”
Yes, this sorta reads like satire, and LePage somehow managed to outdo actor Rob Schneider’s silly attempt to explain history to Lewis on MLK Day. The star of Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo fame set Twitter aflame by tweeting at Lewis, “Dr. King didn’t give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights.” No one knows whether Schneider is aware that Lewis marched alongside and “literally sat at the table with” King, and LePage seems equally mystified.
Maybe they should … look at history too. Couldn’t hurt.
(Via NBC Nightly News)
I’m always mystified by the assertion that black people should thank old white people from a party that looks absolutely nothing like it did even 10 years ago, for literally anything. Since Obama took office, Republicans have done their damndest to gerrymander and suppress away the impact of the black and latino vote, based on no factual evidence at all. But yes, John fucking Lewis of all people should be thanking “Republican Presidents” for Civil Rights.
And the thing that they always forget to mention about Republican candidates of yore was that the Republican’s back then had the same views as Democrats do now.
Exactly. The Republican party was the liberal/progressive party at the time.
Because Republicans are willfully ignorant of history. Republican and Democratic parties underwent an ideological shift 50 years ago. During Lincoln’s time and for decades thereafter, their divide was largely geographical (Republicans were the party of the North, Democrats the party of the South). This changed in the latter half of the 20th century as the divide became more and more ideological and pretty much was complete with Nixon’s “Southern Strategy” of the GOP openly courting disaffected Southern white Democrats by adopting anti-black policies. Today, Southern whites are solidly behind the GOP whereas Northeastern Republicans have all but gone extinct.
Ronald Reagan gave amnesty to 4 million immigrants as governor of california, he would be considered a RINO today.
He also signed the 1986 Machine Gun Ban into law. Shit, Obama had a more conservative Presidency on the issues of guns and immigration than Reagan did.
I hear Republicans make this stupid ass argument all the time like the last 50 years never happened. Do they really believe this or do they know how empty this argument is?
It says a lot that they have to reach back 150 years to find an example of the last time their party did anything to help black people, doesn’t it?
I think we should look to old white men for how we should think about black people.
I don’t have nothing witty or clever to hit back with – that shit hurt to read
If his point his that you have to go back to the 1800’s to find a Republican who contributed towards civil rights as a point of pride – well, that’s pretty telling.
honestly if i was john lewis i’d be going off on them right now