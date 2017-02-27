Getty Image

In New York City, Planned Parenthood has made a bold move following the city’s warring rallies for and against the federal funding of the organization. This conflict arrived shortly before the White House’s removal of transgender bathroom rights under the guise of “leaving it to the states,” although the White House clearly doesn’t feel the same way about legalizing marijuana.

Small steps of progress shall be taken, and Planned Parenthood announced today that its NYC offices will now offer transgender hormone therapy:

Planned Parenthood of New York City now offers hormone therapy for transgender and gender nonconforming patients. We also offer the full range of sexual and reproductive health care to people of all genders and identities.

This shall be welcome news, and even though Planned Parenthood does offer the same hormonal therapy at some other U.S. locations, bringing the service to New York City also serves as a message. That is, the GOP-led Congress and White House recently launched an attack on reproductive rights, which not only includes issues of healthcare coverage but also the availability of all Planned Parenthood services.

Some states, including New York (under the direction of Gov. Andrew Cuomo), have moved to protect access to these important healthcare services. Much of Planned Parenthood’s funding comes from private donations, but Cuomo has announced his intent to protect the provider from Republicans’ efforts (which are occurring on both the federal and state levels) to dismantle the entire organization.

(Via Planned Parenthood)