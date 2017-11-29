Early Wednesday, NBC News announced that longtime Today co-host Matt Lauer had been fired after the network “received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Further, the network said there was reason to believe that it wasn’t an isolated incident. Multiple outlets are reportedly chasing their own Matt Lauer stories, so further revelations are likely. However, the nation’s foremost media critic has weighed in and made blunt reference to other potential scandals waiting at NBC.
“Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” President Trump tweeted. “But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!”
Trump followed that tweet featuring a punctuation error with one with a typo — which was deleted and rewritten — which hammers Joe Scarborough for some nebulous offense.
“So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin?” Trump asked. “And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!”
This commentary is particularly odd coming from Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen women (and called them liars) and because of of the obvious conflict-of-interest with Trump and the network. NBC broadcasts Access Hollywood, the show on which Trump once bragged about groping women in hot-mic footage he is now reportedly calling into question. The network also aired The Apprentice, a show whose unaired footage is rumored to contain further controversial Trump statements.
In 2015, NBC severed its relationship with Trump and ceased airing the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants after Trump began his presidential campaign by calling Mexican immigrants rapists.
This can’t be real life.
Does one actually “practise” the news?
Did anyone else read these tweets and have to remind themselves: THIS IS THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.
Every damn day my friend. Every day for me is alternate universe-1985 in Back to the Future II except Biff is now president. “NOOOOOOOOOO”
This freakin guy. “How can I make this about me? Why is no one that is mean to be being fired? Why does everyone only care about women? Hold me, Mike!”
I’d rather check out sex tape again.
How are his supporters not ashamed by this? Yet again, many of them are applauding his tweeting efforts.
Are they saying “YEAH! The president tells it like it is! Put the focus where it should be, on the FAKE NEWS! MAGA!!1!!!” or are they saying “Guh, whargaaaaarrrble – ‘MURICA!!!” while they drool onto a pile of their guns? Some combination of the two, I imagine.