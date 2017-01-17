Getty Image

While Russia reportedly said no thanks to discussing sanctions with Trump in exchange for reducing nuclear arms, Vladimir Putin has leveled some major criticism for President Obama. On Tuesday, Putin accused Obama of actively working to undermine Trump by throwing false allegations his way. But the real head-scratching moment occurred when Putin both slammed and praised prostitutes.

The statements come at a time when U.S.-Russian tensions have reached their highest point in decades. U.S. intel officials revealed Russia had influenced the election through cyber terrorism, and then the “Golden Showers” file alleged that compromising information on Trump resided with Russian officials. Despite all of this, Trump has seemingly stood by Putin, downplaying the foreign power’s election-hacking efforts and pointing the finger at U.S. intelligence and American news outlets.

Putin appears to have his BFF Trump’s back. The Russian president called “Golden Showers” dossier “fake” and “nonsense.” Putin believes the Obama administration is looking to undermine the incoming administration:

“People who order such fakes against the U.S. president-elect, fabricate them and use them in political struggle are worse than prostitutes. They have no moral restrictions whatsoever, and it highlights a significant degree of degradation of political elites in the West, including in the United States.”

Putin went on to say it’s silly to think Trump would be of interest to Russia in 2013: “He wasn’t a politician, we didn’t even know about his political ambitions. Do they think that our special services are hunting for every U.S. billionaire?”

However, Putin did offer an apology … to the Russian prostitutes, as he claimed, “They are also the best in the world.”

(Via The Associated Press)