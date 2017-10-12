Watch Rand Paul as President Trump enters the room. pic.twitter.com/yTzTc0Sy73 — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) October 12, 2017

After Republicans in Congress spent months trying to “repeal and replace” Obamacare, President Trump circumvented them by signing an executive order aimed at the health insurance market. While the order’s efficacy is unknown so far, it may actually increase premiums without providing much relief to certain groups like small business owners.

One of the curious aspects of the order is that Trump apparently worked on it with Republican Senator Rand Paul. However, Paul’s assistance appears to be a reversal of sorts. Throughout previous Obamacare repeal efforts, Paul has been adamant about Republican legislation not going far enough and maintained that the rules about joining group plans need to be loosened.

Senator Paul was present Thursday when Trump signed his executive order, leading the president to brag, “I can say, when you get Rand Paul on your side, it has to be positive.”