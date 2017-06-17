Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bill Maher once again made free speech a major topic on Real Time this week, but with a different angle than he has in the past. He also continued his string of controversial guests, leading to a heated Overtime segment after the show was off HBO. Most of it stemming from the presence of Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

Marlow was Maher’s guest at the top of the show, the spot shared by former guests Milo Yiannopoulos and Roger Stone earlier this season, but it isn’t until he returns for Overtime that the fireworks begin to fly. Once again, it’s a member of the panel that attempts to hold someone to the flames, as Malcolm Nance stops the show dead to confront Marlow for an apology over Breitbart’s past coverage of his career and comments:

“I sort of have a bone to pick with you…You’re at Breitbart, right? And you don’t do fake news, right? That’s what you’re asserting here? Yeah, you know there was this article about a 35-year counterterrorism expert who claimed that they wanted Trump Tower attacked that was written in Breitbart? I got thirty-one death threats from that – and that came from your website. Are you going to apologize to me? I’m sorry to say, I spent decades hunting terrorists. Yes, so that’s fake as hell.”

Nance said that his family was also threatened at the time and presses Marlow for an apology. The Breitbart editor counters by saying the site also receives death threats, but soon offers that he will produce an apology if Nance can produce the story. Funny enough, Nance was also involved in the confrontation with Yiannopoulos earlier this season during another Overtime segment. Likely why he tweeted this after Friday’s show: