Rex Tillerson visited with Jake Tapper on State of the Union to discuss serious developments involving Iran (which Trump has infuriated after refusing to recertify the country’s nuclear deal) and North Korea. Tillerson, of course, favors diplomacy above incendiary rhetoric from the president, who tweeted that Tillerson was “wasting his time” with North Korea. Here, the secretary of state told Tapper that he still favors civilized discussions, and “diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb drops.” Yet Tapper couldn’t resist asking about GOP Senator Bob Corker’s assertions that Trump has “castrated” his cabinet member by undermining Tillerson’s publicly declared stances.

Trump tends to go rogue on foreign policy matters, and Corker — head of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee — says his Republican colleagues have noticed. Regarding his manhood, Tillerson dryly answered, “I checked. I’m fully intact.” He also launched into a defense of Trump’s wacky ways: