Richard Branson Reveals Irma’s Devastation On His Private Island While Blaming Climate Change

09.12.17 31 mins ago

Last week, as Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean, billionaire businessman Richard Branson rode out the Category 5 storm’s assault on Necker Island, his private estate, by hunkering down with his family and staff in a wine cellar.

Now, Branson has taken to social media and elsewhere to document the damage to his island and call for the willing to donate to relief efforts throughout the British Virgin Islands and Caribbean as a whole.

Around The Web

TAGScaribbeanCLIMATE CHANGEhurricane irmaRICHARD BRANSON

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 hours ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 5 days ago 14 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP