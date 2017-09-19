.@richardbranson rode out Irma in the Virgin Islands. “It was indescribable,” he says. https://t.co/CmUMGR6cAp — New Day (@NewDay) September 19, 2017

As Hurricane Maria takes direct aim at Puerto Rico, Richard Branson, still dealing with the destruction of Hurricane Irma on the Virgin Islands, is trying to spread the message that climate change is real, and we’re seeing its effects. Branson appeared on CNN’s New Day on Tuesday to discuss his experience during Hurricane Irma and talk about the bigger issue at hand:

“Look, you can never be 100% sure about links. But scientists have said the storms are going to get more and more and more intense and more and more often. We’ve had four storms within a month, all far greater than that have ever, ever, ever happened in history. Sadly, I think this is the start of things to come.”

Branson later expressed his frustration with people rejecting the research done by climate scientists and people rejecting evidence of these storms’ destruction even after seeing it firsthand. “The whole world knows [climate change is] real except for maybe one person in the White House,” he said.

After a CNN anchor pointed out that EPA head Scott Pruitt said it was “insensitive” to discuss climate change while people were dealing with destroyed homes, Branson replied that it would be a lot better if we invested in clean energy and reversing the effects climate change has caused instead of having to repeatedly spend billions to repair places that will remain vulnerable to cataclysmic storms.

(Via CNN)