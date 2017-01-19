Rick Perry Nominated To Be Secretary Of Energy

Watch Rick Perry And Al Franken Share A Hilariously Awkward Moment That Broke The Confirmation Hearing Ice

#SNL
Author Profile Picture
Contributing Writer
01.19.17

Aside from fellow his fellow U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, Minnesota’s Al Franken has justified his congressional reputation as a blunt inquisitor during his appearances at the confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s cabinet picks. Yet the former Saturday Night Live writer turned elected official was surprised by none other than Rick Perry, the ex-Texas governor who’s slated to become the president-elect’s Energy secretary, when the latter made a rather awkward comment about the senator’s office couch.

“Governor, thank you so much for coming into my office,” Franken began by way of introduction. “Did you enjoy meeting me?” The question drew plenty of laughs from the room, but it was Perry’s response that seemingly broke his questioner and the crowd: “I hope you are as much fun on that dais as you were on your couch.”

Wait, what?

A smiling Perry offered to rephrase his comment, to which Franken exclaimed, “Please! Oh my lord.” The former Texas governor then collapsed into a momentary laughing fit while a good humored, yet bemused Franken eventually said, “Let’s move on.” The conversation that followed was nothing like the contentious barbs that Franken shared with Trump appointee Tom Price on Wednesday, but at least — as Perry quipped — “we found our Saturday Night Live soundbite.”

ABC News

(Via ABC News)

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSAL FRANKENdonald trumpelection 2016rick perrySNL
Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP