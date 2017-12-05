President Trump has officially endorsed Roy Moore’s Senate race in Alabama, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declared that voters should decide whether or not to vote for an alleged pedophile. Now, the Republican National Committee has resumed funding the man who has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least six women and reportedly had to be kept away from high school cheerleaders and a shopping mall, lest he cruise for dates.
CNN reports that while the Senate campaign arm is still standing firm on not resuming financial contributions to Moore’s race, the RNC has decided to change course because of Trump’s endorsement:
The Republican National Committee will transfer funds to the Alabama Republican Party following President Donald Trump’s endorsement Monday of GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore in that state’s special election next week, according to a senior RNC official. The official added, “The RNC is the political arm of the president and we support the President.”
While Trump and the RNC are backing Moore, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is not changing its stance. An NRSC source says it is staying out of the race and that Chairman Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado remains committed to this position.
