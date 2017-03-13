Getty Image

Over the weekend, the news cycle’s ongoing fascination with Donald Trump’s latest conspiracy theory died down momentarily when Attorney General Jeff Sessions requested resignations from the 46 remaining U.S. Attorneys appointed by President Barack Obama. New York’s Preet Bharara, who represented the Southern District of New York, refused to comply — resulting in his firing. As of Monday morning, the cycle reset and everyone was again discussing whether or not Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped, though a late Sunday report by Fox News’ most annoying thorn, Gabriel Sherman could prove otherwise.

According to Sherman’s latest in New York magazine, Fox News stands to benefit from Bharara’s firing for two important and related reasons. For starters, the New York Times on Friday named Marc Mukasey — personal legal counsel to former Fox News chief Roger Ailes — as one of Trump’s top choices to replace Bharara. While Ailes is no longer affiliated with the network, its parent company, or Rupert Murdoch, the potential for conflict therein is undeniable.

As for the second reason, it concerns the primary possible conflict of Mukasey’s consideration for the job. Bharara’s office is currently investigating the cable news network for the manner in which it handled settlement payments for the numerous sexual assault lawsuits levied against it, Ailes and other executives. Per a New York Times report in February, investigators were trying “to determine whether the company misled investors, according to the lawyer for a woman who is suing the network.” Former host Andrea Tantaros’ case was of particular interest, though related cases were also a part of the ongoing investigation.

Whether or not Bharara’s firing, and Mukasey’s reported standing as a possible replacement, are motivated by the investigation into Fox News remains to be seen. Per Sherman’s network sources, however, it’s not too far-fetched as many feel Bharara’s oversight on the matter was “political” primarily due to his being an Obama appointee. “They’re really worried,” another told Sherman regarding the investigation and what its conclusion could mean for Fox News’ financial future.

