Rose McGowan gave an impassioned, chilling speech at the Women’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday; speaking out publicly for the first time since the long history of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein came to light earlier this month. Since then, dozens of accusers have come forward with similar stories about the Hollywood producer, as well as other public figures in the media.

As Mika Brzezinski put it earlier on Friday morning, “We are at a pivotal moment in history where unacceptable harassing behavior towards women will no longer be swept under the rug,” and McGowan’s speech certainly reflected that sentiment. She started off thanking all of the fabulous, strong, and powerful “me toos,” because as she notes, “we are all me toos.”

“I have been silenced for 20 years,” McGowan continued,”I have been slut shamed, I have been harassed, I have been maligned, and you know what, I’m just like you. Because what happened to me, happens to all of us in society, and it cannot stand.”

McGowan’s speech became especially charged about halfway through when she declared, “I came to be a voice for all of us who are told we are nothing. For all of us who have been looked down on. For all of us who have been grabbed by the motherf*cking pussy,” to cheers and applause.