Trump Plays The Victim

Roxane Gay Explains Why Simon & Schuster Didn’t ‘Do The Right Thing’ By Canceling Milo Yiannopoulos’ Book

Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.21.17
milo-yiannopoulos

Getty Image

After audio emerged of conservative troll Milo Yiannopoulos advocating for pedophilia, Simon & Schuster canceled their book deal with the right-wing “provocateur.” One could argue that the publisher should never have gotten into bed with Yiannopoulos — his columns for Breitbart include “Here’s Why the Progressive Left Keeps Sticking Up for Pedophiles” and “No, JC Penney, Fat People Should Absolutely Hate Themselves” — and that’s an argument Roxane Gay is willing to make. Earlier this year, the Bad Feminist author told BuzzFeed News, “I can’t in good conscience let them publish it while they also publish Milo. So I told my agent over the weekend to pull the project.”

On Monday, Gay shared her thoughts on Simon & Schuster finally backing away from Yiannopoulos. “In canceling Milo’s book contract,” she wrote, “Simon & Schuster made a business decision the same way they made a business decision when they decided to publish that man in the first place.”

Gay continued:

TAGSMilo YiannopoulosRoxane GaySimon & Schuster
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, Simpsons referencer

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP