After audio emerged of conservative troll Milo Yiannopoulos advocating for pedophilia, Simon & Schuster canceled their book deal with the right-wing “provocateur.” One could argue that the publisher should never have gotten into bed with Yiannopoulos — his columns for Breitbart include “Here’s Why the Progressive Left Keeps Sticking Up for Pedophiles” and “No, JC Penney, Fat People Should Absolutely Hate Themselves” — and that’s an argument Roxane Gay is willing to make. Earlier this year, the Bad Feminist author told BuzzFeed News, “I can’t in good conscience let them publish it while they also publish Milo. So I told my agent over the weekend to pull the project.”
On Monday, Gay shared her thoughts on Simon & Schuster finally backing away from Yiannopoulos. “In canceling Milo’s book contract,” she wrote, “Simon & Schuster made a business decision the same way they made a business decision when they decided to publish that man in the first place.”
Gay continued:
I find this odd. When will people realize that corporations don’t give a fuck? They don’t care about doing the right or wrong thing. They just want money. Like in the list of things that huge corporations do (like chik fil a supporting anti gay groups) this is actually pretty low on the list.
Yeah the dude is an asshole and why would anyone rad his book is beyond me but no the corporation did not make any moral choice. They just wanted mad money
Exactly. “People won’t buy our books if we give him money? Cut him loose.”