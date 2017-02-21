Getty Image

After audio emerged of conservative troll Milo Yiannopoulos advocating for pedophilia, Simon & Schuster canceled their book deal with the right-wing “provocateur.” One could argue that the publisher should never have gotten into bed with Yiannopoulos — his columns for Breitbart include “Here’s Why the Progressive Left Keeps Sticking Up for Pedophiles” and “No, JC Penney, Fat People Should Absolutely Hate Themselves” — and that’s an argument Roxane Gay is willing to make. Earlier this year, the Bad Feminist author told BuzzFeed News, “I can’t in good conscience let them publish it while they also publish Milo. So I told my agent over the weekend to pull the project.”

On Monday, Gay shared her thoughts on Simon & Schuster finally backing away from Yiannopoulos. “In canceling Milo’s book contract,” she wrote, “Simon & Schuster made a business decision the same way they made a business decision when they decided to publish that man in the first place.”

Gay continued: