Amidst an increasing number of women who are detailing instances of sexual assault with Roy Moore from when they were teens in the 1980s, a New Yorker report has expanded the scope of Moore’s proclivity for underage girls, saying it was so pervasive he was banned from a local mall.

A police officer spoke with the New Yorker and explained that Moore had a history and was notorious around the area. “The general knowledge at the time when I moved here was that this guy is a lawyer cruising the mall for high-school dates.” Another officer interviewed said: “I was told by a girl who worked at the mall that he’d been run off from there, from a number of stores. Maybe not legally banned, but run off. I heard from one girl who had to tell the manager of a store at the mall to get Moore to leave her alone.”

As Vice pointed out, people from Moore’s past are now publicly coming out to shine a light on alleged past crimes, which included molesting a 14-year-old girl.

#roymoore As a Deputy DA in Gadsden when Roy Moore was there, it was common knowledge about Roy’s propensity for teenage girls. I’m appalled that these women are being skewered for the truth.#MorningJoe #FoxNews — Teresa Jones (@Tjonessrq) November 10, 2017

Polls show Roy Moore neck and neck with Democrat Doug Jones in the deep-red state and county ahead of their December 12th election, and the White House has reportedly have a potential plan to refuse his victory and put Jeff Sessions back into his old seat. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging Moore to drop out of the race.

(Via Vice/The New Yorker)