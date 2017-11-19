Getty Image

Def Jam founder Russell Simmons and director Brett Ratner are now facing new allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, with Simmons being accused of forcing himself on a 17-year-old model while Ratner watched. Keri Claussen Khalighi alleges that she met the two men at a casting call and accompanied them to dinner in 1991, soon going back to Simmons’ apartment to watch a music video the two had been working on — Ratner was a music video director at the time.

It was there that she claims Simmons began to make “aggressive sexual advances” as he proceeded to take off her clothes according to the LA Times: