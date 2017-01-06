Getty Image

Following a week in which U.S. intelligence agencies suggested they’d found “conclusive” evidence of Russia’s involvement in hacking the Democratic National Committee’s emails, and Donald Trump’s repeated efforts to downplay such claims, the declassified intel report has arrived. The New York Times, CNN and countless other news agencies have skimmed through all 25 pages of the official document, which blatantly indicates Russian President Vladimir Putin “ordered an influence campaign” with the sole purpose of disrupting the 2016 presidential election. That, and satisfying a grudge against Hillary Clinton.

As the NYT notes, the “damning and surprisingly detailed account of Russia’s efforts to undermine the American electoral system” was ordered by President Barack Obama in December. The results made public on Friday are, per CNN, the “first official, full and public accounting” of the ongoing DNC hacking scandal and its supposedly negative effects on the outcome of the election: