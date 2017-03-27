Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

Russian Police Arrest Hundreds Of Anti-Corruption Protesters During Rallies Against Putin’s Government

03.26.17 17 mins ago

Getty Image

On Sunday, nearly 100 cities across Russia saw anti-corruption rallies take place against President Vladimir Putin’s government. The collective effect is being called the largest demonstration against Putin since 2012 (when he was plagued by accusations of voter fraud). No official tally exists on the total number of Sunday protesters across the country. However, Bloomberg cites a 60,000 estimate that was broadcast by independent Moscow radio station Ekho Moskvy (not part of the notorious Russia state media).

Riot police were out in full force and clashed violently with rally attendees who brandished anti-government signs and chanted in unison. Hundreds of protesters — men, women, children, and the elderly alike — landed in custody. In Moscow alone, over 700 people were arrested, and these videos show the breadth of the crowd gathered outside St. Petersburg Palace Square, where roughly 10,000 protesters made their presence known.

Around The Web

TAGSPROTESTERSRUSSIAVLADIMIR PUTIN
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP