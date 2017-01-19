Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump, a Russian company unveiled a series of commemorative gold and silver coins bearing the president-elect’s profile, the U.S. flag, and lady liberty herself. The new limited collectors items are, of course, not meant for circulation — nor are they officially sanctioned or endorsed by the Russian government or President Vladimir Putin. Yet considering the latter’s boisterous defense of Trump (and Russia’s prostitutes) and the FBI’s reported investigation of possible money ties between the campaign and the Kremlin, the move meant to honor the incoming president is rather uncanny.

The coin design, which bears the phrase “In Trump We Trust,” were unveiled by Art-Grani director Vladimir Vasyukhin during a recent presentation for the Associated Press. “There are more hopes associated with Trump with regards to the lifting of sanctions [against Russia],” he told reporters. “Maybe the environment (between the U.S. and Russia) will change.”

Per translations made by The Huffington Post, Vasyukhin said the individual coins would likely sell for thousands of dollars each. However, he stressed, both he and his company would like to “give the first coin to the president-elect himself” at some point in the newly elected leader’s time in office. Art-Grani has apparently “asked Russian diplomats and business partners to help arrange the presentation,” if possible.

This isn’t the first time Art-Grani had issued commemorative coins to celebrate world leaders — especially Putin. Per a Los Angeles Times report in 2014, they designed a similar currency bearing Putin’s profile to celebrate his forced annexation of Crimea.

(Via The Huffington Post and Associated Press)