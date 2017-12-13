Getty Image

We can now add Salma Hayek to the list of A-list actresses who have been allegedly targeted by Harvey Weinstein. In an op-ed for the New York Times, Hayek writes how she had sought out Weinstein, then a producer for Miramax, due to the “quality, sophistication and risk taking” associated with the studio to produce her 2002 Frida Kahlo biopic Frida, a passion project she had worked so hard to get off the ground.

She quickly realized what a nightmare it was working with the “monster” that was Weinstein. Once partnered together, Weinstein made constant, inappropriate requests — requests that we’ve now heard from so many voices — such as him showing up at her hotel room at all hours of the night and expecting admittance, showering with him or watching him shower, massages, and other sexual acts. Still, Hayek was adamant in turning down Weinstein’s requests, which only served to infuriate him.

I don’t think he hated anything more than the word “no.” The absurdity of his demands went from getting a furious call in the middle of the night asking me to fire my agent for a fight he was having with him about a different movie with a different client to physically dragging me out of the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival, which was in honor of “Frida,” so I could hang out at his private party with him and some women I thought were models but I was told later were high-priced prostitutes. The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet-talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, “I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.”

When Weinstein continued to not get his way with her, Hayek writes that he actively tried to sabotage the movie. He first threatened to replace her with another actress, and then gave her a list of near impossible tasks to complete in order to stay attached with the movie. When she came through, he insisted on adding a graphic sex scene which caused Hayek to have a nervous breakdown on set the day the scene was to be filmed.

Despite Weinstein distancing himself from the film, Frida went on to earn six Academy Award nominations, including best actress, and two Oscars. Eventually, years later Weinstein complimented her on the film and made her feel validated. However and in light of so many accusations, she felt as if she needed to add her story to the conversation, as well.

