Samantha Bee Hits At Louis C.K. And Others To Show That Roy Moore Is Far From Just An Alabama Problem

#Samantha Bee #Louis C.K.
Managing Editor, Trending
11.16.17

Samantha Bee wants Alabama to prove all the Yankee assholes in this country wrong in December, refusing to elect Roy Moore to Congress and make a statement. While running down the latest allegations against the controversial GOP Senate candidate in counter to Sean Hannity’s newly restored support, pointing out that the Fox News host is far from the only voice showing support for the former judge and isn’t even close to being as unhinged as Moore’s supporters in Alabama.

While the establishment GOP members of Congress are swiftly backing away from Moore and asking him to step down from the nomination, his supporters in Alabama are firmly on his side and won’t even consider that the women accusing Moore of misconduct are telling the truth. As Bee points out, 37 percent of Evangelicals in the state are still going to vote for Moore and see his accusers as haters puhsed by the “lying liberal media” who just want to attack the candidate because hes’s a Christian, even calling it a witch hunt. There’s even the fake Washington Post robocall that seems to be firmly anti-Semitic while trying to discredit the reporting of the paper.

