During Monday afternoon’s White House press briefing, despite the fact that press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked of the session with a head-scratching parable about reporters drinking beer to try to explain Trump’s proposed tax plan, for some reason all anyone wanted to talk about was the Mueller indictments. In addition to the arrests of both Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, a third man, former campaign foreign advisor George Papadopoulos is pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.

When asked about Papadopoulos, Huckabee Sanders took a page from former press secretary Sean Spicer’s playbook and attempted to distance Papadopoulos by claiming that he not worked in an official capacity on the campaign. When pressed on the issue by Major Elliott Garrett, Chief White House Correspondent with CBS News, she said, “I mean he was a volunteer on the campaign, and a volunteer member of an advisory council that met one time.”

“So his activities were entirely of his invention,” followed Garrett. “No one asked him to do any of these things, that’s what you’re telling the American public?” “I’m telling you that he was a volunteer on an advisory council that literally met one time,” she repeated.