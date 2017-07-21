What Does Trump's Handshake Say About Him?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Will Replace Sean Spicer As The New White House Press Secretary

#Politics #Donald Trump
News & Entertainment Writer
07.21.17 6 Comments

Just over two hours after news of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s resignation broke, the newly appointed communications director, Anthony Scaramucci announced that Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would be taking the role. The news, which came as a surprise following prior reports noting Sanders had given no indication of wanting the gig, highlighted what was the first on-camera briefing since June 29th. Considering Scaramucci’s apparent lack of experience on all things to communication, he had a little trouble making the Sanders announcement at first.

“I’d like to announce formally that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is going to be the pre… oh, you can’t hear me? Sorry,” he said while adjusting one of two small microphones on the podium. “Better? Sarah Huckabee Sanders is going to be the press secretary, so you can congratulate her after the session.”

Despite Scaramucci’s best efforts, however, it seemed many of the packed briefing room’s attendees still couldn’t hear what he was saying. “Better now? I’m going to start over. You guys heard me in the front, though, right? What did I say, John? Sarah’s going to be the press secretary, right? Okay, so congratulations.” As Politico’s Hadas Gold later tweeted, Sanders will be the third woman ever to serve as White House press secretary.

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSAnthony Scaramuccidonald trumpPoliticssarah huckabee sandersSean Spicer

