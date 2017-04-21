Shep Smith Is Back With A Vengeance

Even Sarah Palin Thinks That The Culture At Fox News Is Toxic And ‘Has To Change’

Trending Writer
04.20.17

CNN

The public image of Fox News has certainly seen better days in the wake of another sexual harassment scandal. The latest figure calling on the cable news network to change? Former Alaska Gov. and previous Fox News contributor Sarah Palin.

Palin, who was already visible in the news cycle today thanks to her Presidential photo-op with Kid Rock and The Nuge, addressed the state of Fox News on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper. She was critical of the corporate culture while also tethering her answer to criticism of women that stay while experiencing harassment.

“The corporate culture there obviously has to change,” said Palin. “Women don’t deserve, should not ever have to put up with any kind of intimidating workplace. At the same time, if a woman believes she is being intimidated and harassed, she needs to stand up and do something about it and not stick around for a paycheck for years and, after that, complain about what she went through.”

Tapper would ask Palin about her experience/role at Fox News during the interview, but she wasn’t willing to disclose details on her 2015 exit. It got a little uncomfortable.

JAKE TAPPER: But you said you’re “former,” so was that part of the reason you left?

SARAH PALIN: Um, you can ask them why I’m no longer at Fox. You know, I’m not going to speak for them. My contract wasn’t renewed, that’s the line.

TAPPER: I don’t want to be a jerk, but it sounds like you experienced something.

PALIN: I just, you know, it was just time to part ways and get out there in, you know, I guess a more diverse arena to express views and speak for the public, and that’s what I’ve been able to do now.

Between the departures of former fixtures of Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly, the question lingers as to whether or not Fox News is capable of the corporate culture reset that’s being called for. Even with the exits, the spotlight on the reputation of Fox News will continue to shine intensely.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TAGSbill o'reillyFOX NEWSJake TapperSARAH PALINsexual harassment

First 100 Days

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 7 hours ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 2 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP