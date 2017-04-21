CNN

The public image of Fox News has certainly seen better days in the wake of another sexual harassment scandal. The latest figure calling on the cable news network to change? Former Alaska Gov. and previous Fox News contributor Sarah Palin.

Palin, who was already visible in the news cycle today thanks to her Presidential photo-op with Kid Rock and The Nuge, addressed the state of Fox News on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper. She was critical of the corporate culture while also tethering her answer to criticism of women that stay while experiencing harassment.

“The corporate culture there obviously has to change,” said Palin. “Women don’t deserve, should not ever have to put up with any kind of intimidating workplace. At the same time, if a woman believes she is being intimidated and harassed, she needs to stand up and do something about it and not stick around for a paycheck for years and, after that, complain about what she went through.”

Tapper would ask Palin about her experience/role at Fox News during the interview, but she wasn’t willing to disclose details on her 2015 exit. It got a little uncomfortable.

JAKE TAPPER: But you said you’re “former,” so was that part of the reason you left? SARAH PALIN: Um, you can ask them why I’m no longer at Fox. You know, I’m not going to speak for them. My contract wasn’t renewed, that’s the line. TAPPER: I don’t want to be a jerk, but it sounds like you experienced something. PALIN: I just, you know, it was just time to part ways and get out there in, you know, I guess a more diverse arena to express views and speak for the public, and that’s what I’ve been able to do now.

Between the departures of former fixtures of Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly, the question lingers as to whether or not Fox News is capable of the corporate culture reset that’s being called for. Even with the exits, the spotlight on the reputation of Fox News will continue to shine intensely.

